COVID-19 restrictions for the Shoalhaven

9AM: The government has imposed a number of restrictions on the Sydney region, including the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Illawarra-Shoalhaven, which will remain in place until 11.59pm Wednesday.

No more than 10 people are allowed at household gatherings and patrons will need to maintain a four-square metre distancing at venues.

Up to 300 people will be permitted at places of worship and hospitality venues, while singing and chanting at indoor venues is banned, and dance floors will only be allowed at weddings.

People are also being urged to wear masks until Wednesday and to avoid visiting any vulnerable friends, relatives or aged-care facilities until Christmas Eve.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says people from Sydney, the Blue Mountains, the Central Coast and Illawarra-Shoalhaven will be ordered into 14-day quarantine on arrival in Queensland from 1am on Monday.

Travellers from the Illawarra/Shoalhaven area also cannot enter SA, the NT and ACT.

**Officials keep talking about the 'Greater Sydney region' - who does that include?

Greater Sydney stretches from the Hawkesbury, Hornsby and the northern beaches regions in the north, to the Blue Mountains in the west, and the Wollondilly, Campbelltown and Sutherland regions in the south.

** the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race, scheduled to begin on Boxing Day, has been cancelled because of the Tasmanian restrictions on visitors from NSW.