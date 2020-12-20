UPDATE: COVID-19 Shoalhaven

Shoalhaven is not included in the restrictions imposed on the Greater Sydney region, including the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong.

A spokesperson from the Illawarra Shoalhaven Health District confirmed from Monday 21 December there are a number of new restrictions for residents of Wollongong Local Government Area, however these do not affect the Shoalhaven.

At this stage the other Local Government Areas in the Local Health District are not included in these restrictions, however this is constantly under review and may change at short notice.

No more than 10 people are allowed at household gatherings and patrons will need to maintain a four-square metre distancing at venues.

Up to 300 people will be permitted at places of worship and hospitality venues, while singing and chanting at indoor venues is banned, and dance floors will only be allowed at weddings.

People are also being urged to wear masks until Wednesday and to avoid visiting any vulnerable friends, relatives or aged-care facilities until Christmas Eve.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says people from Sydney, the Blue Mountains, the Central Coast and Wollongong will be ordered into 14-day quarantine on arrival in Queensland.

Travellers from Wollongong also cannot enter SA, the NT and ACT.

