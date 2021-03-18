New Date for L'Etape

Hang up your helmet and put the lycra away, the L'Etape cycling event scheduled for the Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven this weekend has been cancelled due to the expected rainfall.

L'Etape Australia made the decision in conjunction with the State Authorities and agreements with the Kiama, Wingecarribee Shire and Shoalhaven City councils. With the rainfall forecast to be between 90 and 200mm the course was deemed to be unsafe under those conditions.

L'Etape is the only Tour de France event in Australia and is hoping to reschedule for sometime in December 2021.