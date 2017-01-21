Bourke St driver's brother's case in court

-
January 22, 2017
A man who tried to avoid arrest by diving into the sea off South Australia has been found dead.
A fund has been set up to help the victims of the Bourke Street Mall attack, with the Victorian government putting in $100,000 to start it off.
A man has died after being stabbed in the chest during an argument at a home on the NSW mid-north coast.
A 10-year-old girl who died when a driver allegedly ploughed his car through a crowd in Melbourne was with her mother and sister during the attack.